J&K polls: Downtown youth proud of reposed faith in democracy when going was tough

SRINAGAR: Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat, a 39-year-old voter at a polling station in Nowhatta during the second phase of polling in the J&K Assembly, expressed his pride in having maintained his faith in democracy despite facing challenges. He mentioned that he had defied threats and even went into hiding but never gave up on mainstream and electoral politics. He felt vindicated as more people were now coming out to vote.
Ishfaq hails from the sensitive Nowhatta area locality in downtown Srinagar, which was the stronghold of militants and separatists.
“Like others, I did not support separatism or militancy. I joined the mainstream as I believed in democracy and electoral politics. I did not pelt stones and instead worked to strengthen the mainstream politics in Srinagar,” he said.
He said talking of “mainstream and voting” during the militancy era was seen as a “taboo” and despite facing odds, he did not give up this passion for mainstream politics.
“I faced a lot of threats. I had to remain in hiding for sometime. My family wanted me to give up mainstream politics for my safety but I did not and see today everybody is coming out to vote and reposing faith in democracy,” Ishfaq said.
According to him, the issue cannot be solved through guns or bullet but through vote and dialogue.
“From 2008 to till this day, I have participated in every election. I have been a booth agent, polling agent and election observer of political parties,” said Ishfaq, a graduate.
He had been associated with NC and campaigned for the party in 2008 polls.
“I quit the party in 2009 after I was not given a job and my job papers were thrown into the dustbin. I joined PDP and campaigned for the party and party candidates in downtown Srinagar during 2014 polls. I quit the party after it formed a government with BJP,” Ishfaq said.
He is now associated with an independent candidate and forecasts close contest between NC’s heavy weight Ali Mohammad Sagar and his candidate from Khanyar Assembly seat in downtown Srinagar.
While Ishfaq is proud for reposing faith in democracy, a Pandit family travelled all the way from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district to cast votes for the first time at the polling booth of their constituency in Valley.
“There is no fear and it is for the first time that we are casting votes in the polling station of our own constituency. Earlier we used to cast votes in migrant camp in Jammu,” said Leena Ambardar, a Pandit woman.
She along with her sister Sadna Koul and husband had travelled all the way from Wanpoh in Kulgam to cast votes at a polling station in Rainawari area of downtown Srinagar, which is part of Zadibal constituency.
“We hope that in coming years, there will be more such people who will vote in their own Assembly constituency. Had there been any fear, we would not have come here to cast a vote. Peace is restoring in the Valley and credit for this goes to Lt Governor administration,” Leena said.
She said the political parties, who have pledged to take steps for return and rehabilitation of migrant Pandits to the Valley, should fulfil their poll promise.