J&K polls: Downtown youth proud of reposed faith in democracy when going was tough

SRINAGAR: Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat, a 39-year-old voter at a polling station in Nowhatta during the second phase of polling in the J&K Assembly, expressed his pride in having maintained his faith in democracy despite facing challenges. He mentioned that he had defied threats and even went into hiding but never gave up on mainstream and electoral politics. He felt vindicated as more people were now coming out to vote.

Ishfaq hails from the sensitive Nowhatta area locality in downtown Srinagar, which was the stronghold of militants and separatists.

“Like others, I did not support separatism or militancy. I joined the mainstream as I believed in democracy and electoral politics. I did not pelt stones and instead worked to strengthen the mainstream politics in Srinagar,” he said.

He said talking of “mainstream and voting” during the militancy era was seen as a “taboo” and despite facing odds, he did not give up this passion for mainstream politics.

“I faced a lot of threats. I had to remain in hiding for sometime. My family wanted me to give up mainstream politics for my safety but I did not and see today everybody is coming out to vote and reposing faith in democracy,” Ishfaq said.

According to him, the issue cannot be solved through guns or bullet but through vote and dialogue.

“From 2008 to till this day, I have participated in every election. I have been a booth agent, polling agent and election observer of political parties,” said Ishfaq, a graduate.

He had been associated with NC and campaigned for the party in 2008 polls.