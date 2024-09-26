Modi: If voted to power, Congress will bring instability

CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, warning that if the party comes to power, it could lead to the destruction of the state. As the October 5 Assembly polls draw near, the erosion of people’s trust in the Congress is becoming more evident. However, the BJP is gaining a significant ground in the state, he added.

Addressing a rally at Gohana, Sonepat, Modi stated, “As the election approaches, the Congress is losing hope, while the support for the BJP is increasing by the day. Voting for the Congress is equivalent to jeopardizing the state’s stability and development.”

Referring to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s alleged role in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam and his fight with his deputy for power, Modi said, “Similar situations have arisen in Congress-ruled states of Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

The party cannot carry out development works in Haryana. It can only halt development. They do not want peace but want to bring back terrorism and infiltration by revoking Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.’’

PM Modi said under the BJP government, Haryana has made place among top states in industry and agriculture sectors. “Today, the world’s biggest companies are interested in setting up factories in India. When industrialization increases, its biggest benefit goes to poor, farmers and SCs,” he said, adding that B R Ambedkar believed that in empowerment of SCs, industry plays a big role.

Taking a sideswipe at the Gandhi family, Modi said the Congress has handed over Haryana to middlemen (dalals) and son-in-laws (damads). It cannot protect the rights of SCs. “The Congress had given jobs to youngsters on the basis ofrecommendation or money. Corruption was evident in tender allotment during the Congress regime. I urge you to stop Congress from coming to power.”