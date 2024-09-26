Panchayat polls in Punjab to be held on Oct 15

CHANDIGARH: A total of 13,327 panchayats will go to polls in Punjab on October 15, State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhary said on Wednesday, adding that nominations can be filed from September 27 to October 4, scrutiny on October 5 and withdrawal of nominations on October 7.

“There will be 19,110 polling booths and the expenditure limit for the sarpanches is Rs 40,000 and for panches Rs 30,000. Total voters are 1,33,97,932 and the polls will be held through ballot boxes and that their will be option for NOTA. Counting of votes will be done on the same day,’’ he said, adding that each panchayat will have one sarpanach and 5-13 panches.

Chaudhary said that the poll panel has considered the harvesting season of paddy as it begins in October besides festival season while fixing the dates. He said the delay in holding panchayat polls was due to the lok sabha elections. The last panchayat elections were held on December 30, 2018.

He said 96,000 personnel will be deputed on election duty and 23 IAS/PCS officers would be appointed as observers in the districts to ensure smooth conduct of polls.