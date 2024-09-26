Refusing to be bride at 14, Jharkhand girl gets hair chopped with friend’s help

RANCHI: Showing courage to avert her marriage, a 14-year-old girl got her hair chopped and dulled her appearance, making every possible effort to look ugly after she discovered that her brother and sister-in-law were planning to get her married to a stranger.

According to the girl, with no one in the family to turn to, she decided to look as ugly she can in order to avert the child marriage and got her hair chopped after borrowing Rs 200 from a friend.

After the death of her parents, Abhilasha lived with her brother and sister in law. She has two elder sisters, who have already been married.

Despite stiff resistance from her sister-in-law, Abhilasha convinced her brother and got herself admitted to a school in the village. But her happiness was extremely short-lived as she was made to drop out of the school by her Bhabhi (sister-in-law) after two days as she had found a ‘match’ for her.

In between, she was told by her neighbours that her sister in law wants to marry her off and has also found a match for her. This is when Abhilasha decided to take control of her life in order to avert the marriage.