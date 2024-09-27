CM Dhami says his govt will repeal 'flawed' amendments to land laws in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Amid ongoing debates over Uttarakhand's land laws, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has categorically stated that the 2017 amendments have failed to yield desired results, hinting at the need for further changes.
CM Dhami announced on Friday that his government plans to revise the state's land laws, specifically the amendments made during former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's tenure.
Dhami revealed that the government aims to revoke the rule allowing district magistrates to approve land purchases and scrap the 12.5-acre limit on land ownership.
The proposed changes are part of the government's efforts to tighten land laws and prevent outsiders from buying large tracts of land for investment purposes.
CM Dhami's announcement brought back memories of the stringent land laws introduced by former CM BC Khanduri.
"We will repeal certain provisions of the land laws introduced during former CM Trivendra's term," CM Dhami said. "Land purchased outside municipal areas under different names will be acquired by the government."
Furthermore, Dhami stated, "If land is being used for purposes other than intended or left unused, the government will reclaim it."
"We are committed to protecting the rights of native Uttarakhand residents and ensuring responsible land use," CM Dhami emphasized.
Stating that his government aimed to crack down on land misuse, CM Dhami said, "Currently, anyone can buy up to 250 square metres of land outside municipal areas without permission. However, it has come to our notice that individuals are exploiting this provision by purchasing land under different names within the same family."
"We are identifying landowners who acquired land for tourism, industries, and other commercial activities but haven't utilized it for the intended purpose," CM Dhami said. "We will take strict action against such individuals and reclaim their land for the state government."
CM Dhami specifically pointed out that the removal of the ceiling on 12.5 acres of land purchase and handing over the approval authority from the state level to the district authorities has led to undesirable results.
"We are sensitive to the issues of land laws and native residency," CM Dhami stated. "In the next budget session, we will strive to introduce a comprehensive land law tailored to Uttarakhand's geographical circumstances," he added.