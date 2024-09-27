CM Dhami says his govt will repeal 'flawed' amendments to land laws in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Amid ongoing debates over Uttarakhand's land laws, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has categorically stated that the 2017 amendments have failed to yield desired results, hinting at the need for further changes.

CM Dhami announced on Friday that his government plans to revise the state's land laws, specifically the amendments made during former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat's tenure.

Dhami revealed that the government aims to revoke the rule allowing district magistrates to approve land purchases and scrap the 12.5-acre limit on land ownership.

The proposed changes are part of the government's efforts to tighten land laws and prevent outsiders from buying large tracts of land for investment purposes.

CM Dhami's announcement brought back memories of the stringent land laws introduced by former CM BC Khanduri.

"We will repeal certain provisions of the land laws introduced during former CM Trivendra's term," CM Dhami said. "Land purchased outside municipal areas under different names will be acquired by the government."