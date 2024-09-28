India slams Pakistan at UNGA, warns cross border terrorism will invite consequences

UNITED NATIONS: In a strong retort, India has slammed Pakistan in the UN General Assembly, saying its fingerprints" are on terrorist incidents across the world and the country should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences.

India exercised its right of reply in the UN general assembly on Friday in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly said that to secure durable peace, India should reverse the Abrogation of Article 370 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution.

A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy, said first secretary in India's permanent mission to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan.