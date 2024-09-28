India slams Pakistan at UNGA, warns cross border terrorism will invite consequences

UNITED NATIONS: In a strong retort, India has slammed Pakistan in the UN General Assembly, saying its fingerprints" are on terrorist incidents across the world and the country should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will inevitably invite consequences.
India exercised its right of reply in the UN general assembly on Friday in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly said that to secure durable peace, India should reverse the Abrogation of Article 370 and enter into a dialogue for a peaceful resolution.
A country run by the military, with a global reputation for terrorism, narcotics trade and transnational crime has had the audacity to attack the world's largest democracy, said first secretary in India's permanent mission to the UN Bhavika Mangalanandan.
Pakistan has attacked our Parliament, our financial capital Mumbai, marketplaces and pilgrimage routes, she said, referring to the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups. For such a country to speak about violence anywhere is hypocrisy at its worst, Mangalanandan said.
Reminding the international community that this was a nation that for long hosted Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, Mangalanandan said Pakistan's fingerprints are on so many terrorist incidents across the world, whose policies attract the dreads of many societies to make it their home.
Meanwhile, a Pakistani diplomat went on to respond to Mangalanandan with a Right of Reply.
Describing India's assertions as "baseless and misleading", the Pakistani diplomat said the United Nations Security Council, through numerous resolutions, has unequivocally called for a free, impartial plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.
Every year, Pakistan's leaders, on expected lines, make references to Jammu and Kashmir in their UNGA speeches and India fields its young diplomats to deliver hard-hitting retorts to Islamabad's rants.