Landslides hit village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, damage 31 homes

DEHRADUN: A series of landslides hit Dharkot village in Chamoli district, causing significant damage to 31 homes.

Following a swift assessment, the District Disaster Management Authority deemed ten homes highly vulnerable and ordered the immediate relocation of affected families to safer areas until further notice.

Since early 2023, the devastating Joshimath land submergence disaster has continued to plague surrounding areas, triggering persistent land subsidence and landslides that have cracked homes in nearby villages.

The landslide incident has rocked Dharkot village in Chamoli district's Dasholi block, leaving a trail of destruction and panic in its wake. Multiple homes have been severely damaged, with cracks rendering them uninhabitable as frightened residents scramble to safety.

Chamoli's District Disaster Management Officer, Nandakishore Joshi, told The New Indian Express, "The homeowners with significant structural damage will receive compensation. Initially, 10 severely affected houses out of 31 have been identified. A survey of the area, situated 35 kilometres from Chamoli Tehsil, is underway to assess damages and provide relief as per established guidelines."