Landslides hit village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, damage 31 homes

DEHRADUN: A series of landslides hit Dharkot village in Chamoli district, causing significant damage to 31 homes.
Following a swift assessment, the District Disaster Management Authority deemed ten homes highly vulnerable and ordered the immediate relocation of affected families to safer areas until further notice.
Since early 2023, the devastating Joshimath land submergence disaster has continued to plague surrounding areas, triggering persistent land subsidence and landslides that have cracked homes in nearby villages.
The landslide incident has rocked Dharkot village in Chamoli district's Dasholi block, leaving a trail of destruction and panic in its wake. Multiple homes have been severely damaged, with cracks rendering them uninhabitable as frightened residents scramble to safety.
Chamoli's District Disaster Management Officer, Nandakishore Joshi, told The New Indian Express, "The homeowners with significant structural damage will receive compensation. Initially, 10 severely affected houses out of 31 have been identified. A survey of the area, situated 35 kilometres from Chamoli Tehsil, is underway to assess damages and provide relief as per established guidelines."
DDMO Joshi announced that a survey of the affected area is underway to assess damage from recent landslides. "A comprehensive geological survey of the affected area is also in the pipeline," Joshi stated.
A revenue department team, led by Revenue Inspector Shanti Prasad Dimri, has already conducted a preliminary inspection, identifying 10 houses as highly vulnerable to danger.
These homes have been flagged due to significant structural damage, posing a risk to residents. The survey aims to provide a detailed assessment of the area's stability and identify potential risks.
Village head Sunita Farswan has made a remarkable gesture, offering her land to affected families to rebuild their homes.
"We urge the government to expedite relocation efforts for impacted families and conduct thorough assessments to mitigate future risks," Farswan told TNIE.
Anoop Nautiyal, founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation, highlighted alarming findings from a 2020-2023 study on geo-hydrological hazards in Uttarakhand.
"Sixty-eight villages were affected, 301 houses collapsed, 40 bridges were damaged, and 4,990 meters of roads were impacted," Nautiyal told this daily, adding, "Considering these statistics, it's crucial to integrate 'sensitive planning' into development strategies for Uttarakhand's hilly regions."