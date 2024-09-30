5 CRPF men injured in Naxal blast

RAIPUR: Five CRPF personnel, including an assistant commandant, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites on Sunday in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar area, police said.

The incident occurred in Usur block of Bijapur district while the forces were on a combing operation against the outlaws. The forces have stepped up operations as Union home minister Amit Shah had last month declared in Raipur that the country will be free from the Maoist problem by March 2006.

“A team of CRPF 153 battalion was out on a de-mining exercise when an IED exploded at Tarnem-Gundam area of Bijapur district. The squad was carrying out the task to track down IEDs and defuse them. The troops spotted a wire attached to the pressure IED. As the search for the bomb connected to the wire was on, it exploded causing splinter injuries to five personnel,” a Bijapur police officer said.

The IED blast incident occurred only 350 metres from the CRPF’s Chinnaglur base camp. The troopers immediately took positions but there was no exchange of firing.

The personnel received splinter injuries on the face, eyes and above their abdomen area. After the early treatment in the camp, the jawans were brought to the Bijapur district headquarters and later shifted to Raipur.