AFSPA extended in Manipur for six more months

IMPHAL: The government on Monday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) by another six months in Manipur excluding 19 police station areas falling under the Imphal valley and a region that shares its boundary with Assam.

In a notification, the state government's Home Department said the extension will come into effect from October 1.

"The state government is of the opinion after analysing the prevailing law and order situation in the state that it is not expedient to have a detailed assessment on the ground as security agencies are preoccupied with maintenance of law and order,” the notification said.

The issue of declaration of Disturbed Area status is very sensitive and may likely attract public criticism and resistance if proper care is not taken, it said.