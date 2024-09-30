Power Games | Jaishankar-Manturov meet in Mumbai on Nov 11

Indo-Russian Ties

Jaishankar-Manturov meet in Mumbai on Nov 11

The next meeting of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on November 11 this year. The Indian side will be headed by external affairs minister S Jaishankar, while the Russian delegation will be headed by First Deputy Prime Minister and minister for industry and trade Denis Manturov.

The two sides will review the progress made by the working groups and sub-working groups of the commission on cooperation in the field of energy, transport, trade, banking and financial matters, communication technologies, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, priority investment projects, etc and seek to resolve the pending issues. India is likely to raise the issue of equity oil offtake from Sakhalin-1, while the Russian side may flag the delay in its projects in India and the continued stalemate over setting up payment mechanisms between the two countries.

Member CBIC

Garg, Singh, Chaturvedi lead race for 2 posts

The Union government has initiated the process to appoint two members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC). The board will soon have two vacancies as Rajiv Talwar, Member (Compliance Management) is scheduled to retire on November 30 and Alok Shukla, Member (Administration) will retire on December 31. Sources said ten officers have been selected for interviews in two batches of five each.

The interviews are scheduled for September 30 and October 3. Senior IRS officers Yogendra Garg, Vivek Chaturvedi, Mohan Kumar Singh, Ravinder Saroop and Mahendra Ranga will be interviewed on September 30. Rajkumar, Valte Vungzamuan, Prachi Saroop, Rimjhim Prasad and Rajesh Jindal are scheduled to be interviewed on October 3. According to sources, Yogendra Garg, Mohan Kumar Singh and Vivek Chaturvedi are among the frontrunners for the two posts.