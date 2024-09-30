UP: 65-year-old woman arrested after 29 years on dowry harassment charges

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UP): A 65-year-old woman, absconding for 29 years in a dowry harassment case, has been arrested here, police said on Monday.

The accused, Warisa was taken into custody on Sunday from her residence in Baraut town, located in the neighbouring district of Baghpat, where she had been living in hiding, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satya Narain Prajapat said that Warisa, wife of Raheesu, was wanted in a case filed in 1995 under multiple sections, including 498A (dowry harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She was also booked under sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, he said.

The charges stemmed from allegations made against her husband, his brother and other in-laws over dowry harassment of her daughter in law in the Khatauli town here, the officer said.

After Warisa went into hiding, we declared a reward of Rs 10,000 for any information leading to her arrest, Prajapat said.

He added that during the search operations, police found her living in her residence in Baraut and she was taken into custody on Sunday.