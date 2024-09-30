‘Would have given Pakistan more money than IMF...’

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that India could have given a larger bailout package to Pakistan than what it is begging from the IMF, had Islamabad maintained friendly relations with New Delhi.

“The money that Pakistan is begging from IMF, our government has spent more money than that in Jammu and Kashmir,” Singh said while addressing an election rally in border area of Gurez, close to the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The IMF recently approved $7 billion to Pakistan under a 37-month loan programme, with $1 billion earmarked for immediate disbursement.

“I am saying to my Pakistani friends, why are you keeping distance from us. You are our neighbouring country. Our beloved leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that you can change the friends but not the neighbours,” Singh said.

The defence minister said that whatever money the central government spends in J&K, it is for the region’s development and to improve the living standard of people.

“In contrast, Pakistan has been misusing the financial assistance granted to it by other countries. After taking money, Pakistan is running a factory of terrorism,” he said.

In a stern warning to Pakistan, the defence minister said: “I want to tell them that if a big terrorist attack takes place in India then we will strike inside Pakistan”.