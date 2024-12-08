Policeman kills colleague, dies by suicide in J&K’s Udhampur

JAMMU: A policeman allegedly shot dead his colleague with an AK-47 assault rifle before turning the weapon on himself to die by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said.

The two policemen along with another colleague were travelling from north Kashmir's Sopore to the Subsidary Training Centre (STC) Talwara in Reasi district of the Jammu region when the incident took place.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in the Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6:30 am.

Officials said the head constable opened fire at the driver over some argument before committing suicide.

A selection grade constable, who was also travelling in the vehicle, escaped unhurt and is being questioned, they said.