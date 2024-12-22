Another body recovered in Mohali building collapse site; Army, NDRF intensify operations amid fear of more trapped

One more body was recovered by the Indian Army and the NDRF on Sunday from the site where a four-story building collapsed on Saturday evening in Punjab's Mohali, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris.

One male body was recovered during the ongoing rescue operation, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mohali, Damandeep Kaur said, according to an official statement. The identity of the deceased was being ascertained, the statement said.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night, with personnel from the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leading the operations.

Visuals from Sunday morning showed officials recovering a body from the debris. With this, the death toll in the tragic incident has risen to two.