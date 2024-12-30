Punjab bandh cripples commuter traffic as farmers block roads in many places; rail, bus service suspended

CHANDIGARH: Road and rail traffic was cripped and commercial establishments remained shut in many places of the state, due to a 'bandh' imposed by farmers who have been agitating against the Centre for a legal guarantee of a minimum support price for their crops.

Farmers staged 'dharnas' on several roads as part of their bandh call, throwing commuter traffic out of gear.

A call for a shutdown was given last week by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha over the Centre not accepting the demands of protesting farmers.

The bandh will be observed from 7 am to 4 pm. Farmers observed a sit-in at Dhareri Jattan Toll Plaza which affected vehicular movement on the Patiala-Chandigarh National Highway.

At Amritsar's Golden Gate, scores of farmers started to assemble near the city's entry point. Dharnas were staged in Bathinda's Rampura Phul.