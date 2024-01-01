2024: The decider year

By Express News Service

(1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP chief JP Nadda after the party swept Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, setting the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; (2) INDIA bloc partners at the swearing-in of Siddaramiah government in Karnataka; (3) French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India as a chief guest on Republic Day; (4) BRICS 2024 in Russia will welcome Saudi Arabia into the grouping. | PTI

Around the world

United states

Biden, Trump or someone else in race for White House?

The oldest democracy in the world goes into its 60th presidential elections. While Joe Biden, running for Democratic nomination , is said to be agitated with his campaign after his approval rating declined. Donald Trump expects to return as the POTUS; not get indicted. Meanwhile, wildcard Vivek Ramaswamy called out Bank of America for ‘bias’ towards ‘Blacks’; ideal candidate?

United kingdom

10 Downing St: ‘The Queen is dead. God save the King’

The Kingdom just can’t have enough Prime Ministers. After two of them have occupied the office without formal election, British parliament must dissolve before December 17, 2024. Rumours say the general election may be fast-tracked on ‘public demand’. Opinions suggest the popularity of the Tories have particularly declined due to ‘unfriendly’ policies. But conservatives abound.

Pakistan

Polls on Feb 8 if all goes well in unstable neighbourhood

Pakistan, if all goes well, will witness general elections on February 8, to elect members of the 16th National Assembly. The detailed schedule was announced on December 15. The three major parties in the fray are: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, led by Gohar Ali Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (N), led by Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Russia

By how many votes will the Iron Man be back in Kremlin?

“The elections are yet to be held. Putin has won.” A popular Russian joke went. Does the ‘Iron Man’ really face a challenge? We aren’t sure. We have heard that there is discontent over the war across the border. We have heard of rebelling warlords, haven’t heard of them again; the State has descended upon the Opposition, silenced critics. In Russia, its Putin vs who?

Bangladesh

‘Unelected government at Sangsad? Never again.’

As the ‘Sangsad’ dissolves, Bangladesh goes to general elections in a little over a week’s time. Awami League chief and daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sheikh Hasina has held the seat of power since 2008. The principal opposition, BNP, demanded that the government hand over power to a neutral caretaker before the elections. Hasina showed them the door.

Bhutan

Monarchy takes back seat in National Assembly?

Following the first round of the general election in the tapering end of the incumbent year, the People’s Democratic Party and Bhutan Tendrel Party have advanced to round two to contest for the 47 National Assembly seats. Lotay Tshering, leader of Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa, resigned from the office on 1 November, 2023; his party failed to secure majority in round one.

AFRICA ALGERIA: Presidential election BOTSWANA: General election CHAD: Parliamentary and presidential election COMOROS: Presidential election GHANA: General election MAURITANIA: Presidential election MAURITIUS: General election MOZAMBIQUE: General election NAMIBIA: General election RWANDAN: General election SENEGAL: Presidential election SOMALILAND: Presidential election SOUTH AFRICA: General election SOUTH SUDAN: General election TUNISIA: Presidential election TOGO: Parliamentary election AMERICAS EL SALVADOR: General election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: General election MEXICO: General election PANAMA: General election US: Elections URUGUAY: General election VENEZUELAN: Presidential election ASIA BANGLADESH: General election BHUTAN: National Assembly election CAMBODIA: Senate election INDIA: General elections INDONESIA: General election IRAN: Legislative election MONGOLIA: Parliamentary election SOUTH KOREA: Legislative election SRI LANKA: Presidential election PAKISTAN: General election TAIWANESE: Presidential election TAIWANESE: Legislative election EUROPE AUSTRIA: Legislative election AZERBAIJAN: Presidential election BELARUS: Parliamentary election BELGIUM: Federal election CROATIAN: Parliamentary, presidential election EUROPEAN UNION: European Parliament election FINLAND: Presidential election GEORGIA: Parliamentary, presidential election ICELAND: Presidential election LITHUANIA: Presidential election, parliamentary election MOLDOVA: Presidential election NORTH MACEDONIA: Parliamentary, presidential election ROMANIA: Parliamentary, presidential election RUSSIA: Presidential election SLOVAK: Presidential election UNITED KINGDOM: General elections OCEANIA PALAU: General election SOLOMON ISLANDS: General election TUVALU: General election

