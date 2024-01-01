Home Nation

After Vinesh Phogat returns awards, Rahul takes a jibe at Modi on wrestlers’ ‘plight’

Published: 01st January 2024 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after top wrestler Vinesh Phogat returned her awards, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the PM is the guardian of the nation and it hurts to see “such cruelty” on his part. 

Gandhi visited wrestlers Bajrang Punia and others at Haryana’s ‘akhara’ early in the week. Sharing a video of Phogat the Kartavya Path, Gandhi wrote on X, “For every daughter of the country, self-respect comes first, any other medal or honor comes after that.”  

Gandhi also questioned, “If the ‘price of ‘political benefits’ received from a ‘proclaimed Bahubali’ is more important than the tears of the brave daughters?”. Gandhi was referring to Brij Bhushan Singh known as a ‘bahubali’ (muscleman leader) in Uttar Pradesh.

“The prime minister is the guardian of the nation, it hurts to see such cruelty on his part,” said the former 
Congress chief. One of the most decorated wrestlers in the country, Phogat left her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards lying on the footpath of Kartavya Path.

