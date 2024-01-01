Cows, gold rings, treadmill in Bihar CM Nitish's list of assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar owns assets worth Rs 1.64 crore, according to his latest public disclosure.

According to details of the assets of the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues posted on the Cabinet Secretariat Department's website on Sunday evening, Kumar has Rs 22,552 in cash, and deposits of Rs 49,202 in different bank accounts.

He also has a Ford Ecosport car worth Rs 11.32 lakh, two gold rings and a silver ring worth Rs 1.28 lakh, and other movable assets such as 13 cows and 10 calfs worth Rs 1.45 lakh, a treadmill, an exercise cycle and a microwave oven.

The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in Dwarka in New Delhi, which cost him Rs 13.78 lakh in 2004, and is now worth Rs 1.48 crore.

Last year, Kumar had declared total assets of Rs 75.53 lakh.

A comparison of the two disclosures showed that the jump in the value of assets was primarily due to the rise in the worth of his Delhi apartment.

Kumar's government has made it mandatory for all cabinet ministers to disclose their assets and liabilities on the last day of every calendar year.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav declared a total income of Rs 4.74 lakh for the 2022-23 financial year. His elder brother Tej Pratap, who is also a minister in the state government, has assets worth Rs 3.58 crore.

