Himanta wants ULFA chief Baruah to visit Assam with safe passage, see changing reality

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said he wanted United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) chief Paresh Baruah to visit Assam for 15 days with safe passage so he gets to know the state’s changing reality.

During an interaction with journalists, Sarma said if the insurgent leader visits the state and talks to people, the outfit’s charter of demands will automatically change.

“I have no doubt that Paresh Baruah loves Assam. But if he comes here, he will know from which side the situation has remained problematic. In the entire ULFA charter (of demands), the illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are not recognised as a problem. If we need an independent Assam and if an Assamese cannot become the chief minister of that independent Assam, what is the value of it?” Sarma asked.

The Centre signed a peace accord with one faction of ULFA last week. However, the Baruah-led faction has continued to wield the gun. It says it will sit across the table only if the sovereignty of Assam is on the agenda.

“I feel that if Paresh Baruah, who moved out of Assam 30 years ago with a stand (sovereign Assam), visits the state, the (outfit’s) charter of demands will automatically change. What independent Assam will ULFA achieve by going to Dhubri and Mankachar?” the CM further asked alluding to the problem of illegal migration.

Dhubri and Mankachar are Muslim-majority districts on the Bangladesh border.

Sarma said he believes constant discussions, negotiations and the opening up of channels with Baruah would give results. He pointed out that 90 per cent of those who formed ULFA chose the path of negotiations in due course.

“I said let everyone talk to Paresh Baruah. He must know that Assam is changing. I asked the police not to track if somebody talks to Baruah. He needs to talk to at least 10,000 people in Assam. He will know their mindset, sufferings, pains and what they want,” Sarma said.

“My treatment is let’s keep talking to him and inform him that we don’t want sovereignty. He is fighting for the people of Assam but the people of Assam do not want sovereignty,” the CM said.

He also said that the government is not very concerned whether Baruah gives up the sovereignty demand or not, stating that it is his individual choice.

“There has to be a process but we don’t see a (formal) discussion tomorrow. He cannot discard his stand and come soon. But we will keep talking to him. A day will come when we will get him (on board),” a confident Sarma said.

ALSO READ | After pact with pro-talks ULFA faction, Himanta feels Paresh Baruah will also come to negotiating table

