Home Ministry designates mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala murder Goldy Brar as terrorist under UAPA

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster and mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Earlier, the Canadian government had named Brar among the 25 most wanted criminals of the country.

As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and signed by Praveen Vashista, Additional Secretary, "Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar having permanent address of Muktsar, Punjab, presently residing in Brampton, Canada, is associated with Babbar Khalsa International... Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organization."

"Brar, backed by a cross-border agency, was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology. He figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms. He has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters," it reads.

It further adds, "Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, the raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities."

"A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France and a non-bailable warrant on December 12, 2022, was issued against him... A Look Out Circular was also issued on June 15, 2022," it said.

The 29-year-old Brar is a main member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He fled to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and about one dozen cases were lodged against him. Brar is a son of a former policeman. In 2012, at the age of 18, he was first booked on charges of endangering the life or personal safety of others in a case involving a clash between two groups.

Recently, the MHA also designated gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

As per the notification issued by the MHA, Landa backed by a cross border agency was involved in the terror attack through a shoulder mounted rocket propelled grenade on the Punjab State Intelligence Headquarters at Mohali. He has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons and explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab.

Landa has also been involved in various criminal cases related to raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in Punjab and other parts of the country. An open-ended warrant has been issued against Landa and he is a subject of a Look Out Circular, it added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHANDIGARH: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, the Canada-based gangster and mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Earlier, the Canadian government had named Brar among the 25 most wanted criminals of the country. As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and signed by Praveen Vashista, Additional Secretary, "Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar having permanent address of Muktsar, Punjab, presently residing in Brampton, Canada, is associated with Babbar Khalsa International... Babbar Khalsa International is listed as a terrorist organization." "Brar, backed by a cross-border agency, was involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology. He figured in making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on different social media platforms. He has been involved in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosive materials through drones from across the border and supplying thereon for carrying out killings and also providing sharpshooters," it reads.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It further adds, "Brar and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, communal harmony and law and order in Punjab through nefarious designs including sabotage, the raising of terror modules, carrying out targeted killings and other anti-national activities." "A Red Corner Notice was issued against him by Interpol Secretariat General (IPSG), Lyon, France and a non-bailable warrant on December 12, 2022, was issued against him... A Look Out Circular was also issued on June 15, 2022," it said. The 29-year-old Brar is a main member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He fled to Canada in 2017 on a student visa and about one dozen cases were lodged against him. Brar is a son of a former policeman. In 2012, at the age of 18, he was first booked on charges of endangering the life or personal safety of others in a case involving a clash between two groups. Recently, the MHA also designated gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa, a Canada-based member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), as an individual terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). As per the notification issued by the MHA, Landa backed by a cross border agency was involved in the terror attack through a shoulder mounted rocket propelled grenade on the Punjab State Intelligence Headquarters at Mohali. He has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons and explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab. Landa has also been involved in various criminal cases related to raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in Punjab and other parts of the country. An open-ended warrant has been issued against Landa and he is a subject of a Look Out Circular, it added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp