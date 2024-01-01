India asks Pakistan to release Indian prisoners in its custody

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Monday sent out a list of 418 prisoners jailed in Pakistan. This includes 317 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen. Similarly, Pakistan has shared a list of 231 prisoners jailed in India.

The two nations exchange this list twice a year – on January 1st and July 1st, under the provisions of 2008 Agreement on Consular Access.

This is done through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

"The Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 184 Indian fishermen, who have completed their sentence," according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 12 civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India,’’ MEA said.

"India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country. In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 65 believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan," added MEA.



As a result of sustained efforts by the Government, 2639 Indian fishermen and 67 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 478 Indian fishermen and 09 Indian civilian prisoners who were repatriated from Pakistan in 2023.

