Home Nation

ISRO scientists successfully fire fourth stage of PSLV-C58 twice to hold scientific experiments

The rocket used for today's successful mission was the PSLV-DL variant, which has a lift-off mass of 260 tonnes.

Published: 01st January 2024 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO's PSLV-C58

ISRO's PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satelite and 10 other satelites lifts off from the spaceposrt of Sriharikota, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. | PTI

By PTI

SRIHARIKOTA: ISRO on Monday successfully did a maneuvering experiment by firing the fourth stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket twice to conduct scientific experiments.

After the 44.4-meter-tall PSLV rocket lifted off from the first launch pad at 9.10 am on Monday, it placed the primary satellite XPoSat into the desired orbit after 21 minutes of flight as intended.

Later, scientists at the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency fired the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket twice to reduce the altitude from 650 km to 350 km to conduct the scientific experiment in which 10 other payloads of various ISRO centres would be operational in the Low Earth Orbits under the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM) experiment.

The rocket used for today's successful mission was the PSLV-DL variant, which has a lift-off mass of 260 tonnes.

The fourth stage is configured as a 3-axis stabilized Orbital platform for conducting experiments.

The space agency conducted a similar scientific experiment using POEM-2 in the PSLV-C55 mission in April 2023.

READ MORE | ISRO ushers in 2024 with launch of satellite to study black holes

The electrical power requirements of the fourth stage orbital platform are catered by Flexible Solar Panel in conjunction with 50 Ah Li-ion battery.

The orbital platform (PS4) consists of avionic systems to take care of navigation, guidance, control and telecommands and orbital platform altitude control systems to cater to the control to test the payloads, ISRO said.

Among the 10 payloads are: Radiation Shielding Experiment Module by TakeMe2Space, Women Engineered Satellite by LBS Institute of Technology for Women, BeliefSat (an amateur radio satellite) built by K J Somaiya Institute of Technology, Green Impulse Transmitter by Inspecity Space Labs Pvt Ltd, LEATTD -- Launching Expeditions for Aspiring Technologies Technology Demonstrator by Dhruva Space Pvt Ltd.

RUDRA 0.3HPGP and ARKA 200 developed by Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Dust Experiment (DEX) built by PRL, ISRO and Fuel Cell Power System and Si-based High Energy cell built by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre are the others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO PSLV

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp