Home Nation

Kharge hails ISRO's successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite 

ISRO's X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSAT) will offer several insights into celestial objects such as black holes.

Published: 01st January 2024 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO's PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satelite and 10 other satelites lifts off from the spaceposrt of Sriharikota, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo| PTI)

ISRO's PSLV-C58 carrying an X-ray polarimeter satelite and 10 other satelites lifts off from the spaceposrt of Sriharikota, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday hailed ISRO's successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite with party president Mallikarjun Kharge hoping that such triumphant missions will inculcate scientific temper among the people.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSAT) will offer several insights into celestial objects such as black holes.

The XPoSat is aimed at investigating the polarisation of intense X-ray sources in space.

According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from the space agency to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources.

"We congratulate all our scientists at ISRO on the successful launch of its first space mission in 2024. The maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite will provide several insights into celestial objects like black holes," the Congress said in a post on X.

"The country lauds the efforts of our women scientists who worked on this mission," the party also said.

On X, Kharge said, "As we enter the new year, we are elated to witness the successful launch of PSLV-C58/ XPoSat Mission by ISRO."

"It is India's first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions. Many congratulations to all our scientists, space engineers, researchers and ground staff for their ingenuity and unwavering commitment," he said.

"We are proud to know that many women engineers were part of this fabulous team. May these triumphant missions, inculcate the requisite scientific temper among our people, as envisioned by our founders," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it is a matter of great pride for the country that ISRO started the new year with a successful space mission.

"ISRO today successfully launched its X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) which will study black holes, supernova and neutron stars," she said on X.

"It is a matter of greatest pride that this satellite has been prepared by women engineers. India's seven-decade old dream has reached the seventh heaven step by step," she said.

"Congratulations to all the scientists, engineers and all the countrymen. Jai Hind," she said in her post.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO X Ray Polarimeter satellite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp