MHA declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as ‘unlawful assn’

“The outfit has been found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel and fan secessionism in J &K,” Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday declared the ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat’ (TeH), Jammu and Kashmir, as “unlawful association” for the next five years with immediate effect, saying it was involved in activities to separate J&K from India and to establish Islamic rule.

“The outfit has been found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel and fan secessionism in J &K,” Home Minister Amit Shah said. The government has adopted zero tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation involved in anti-India activities and agendas, he added. 

Three days ago, the Centre declared a faction led by Masarat Alam, ‘unlawful association’ for the next five years. TeH was founded by the late separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2004. Many criminal cases have been registered against TeH for its anti-India messaging and efforts to sustain terrorism, Shah said.

MHA, in a notification, highlighted the group’s involvement in raising funds from various sources including Pakistan to sustain terrorist acts and orchestrating stone-pelting against security forces. The MHA has pointed out the outfit’s disregard for constitutional authority by its repeated calls to boycott elections.

Follow the money
Several associates of TeH have been charge-sheeted by the NIA for raising money to support terror in Kashmir including Geelani’s son in law

