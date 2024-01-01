New Year revelry proves costly as car with 8 hits tree, leaving 6 dead

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Six youths, who were going for a picnic on New Year, were killed while two others were critically injured as the car they were travelling in, collided with a tree after hitting an electric pole in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

According to police, a total of eight persons were stuffed in the car which went uncontrolled and hit an electric place while taking a turn toward Sonari.

All the deceased persons were residents of Kuluptanga in Adityapur and were going to some place out of the town to celebrate New Year when the mishap took place.

“Impact of the collision was so intense that it took the police over an hour to retrieve the victims from the twisted and damaged car,” said officer in charge of Bistupur Police Station Anjani Kumar.

Five of them died on the spot while the remaining three survivors were taken to the Tata Main Hospital out of which one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he added.

The Officer in Charge further informed that it is yet to be ascertained whether the driver of the vehicle was drunk or not.

It will be confirmed in the postmortem report only, he said.

The victims are said to have boarded the car from their locality for the New Year celebration at 4.00 am and the mishap took place at about 5.15 am.

