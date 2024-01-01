Home Nation

PM says mental, physical health key to ‘vikas’

Asking people to lead a healthy lifestyle, he said that one should change their routine on the advice of doctors and not by aping film stars.

Published: 01st January 2024

PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat. (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored the importance of mental and physical health and hailed the people’s response to the ‘Fit India’ movement. In the 108th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, while listing the country’s achievements in various fields, including  health, the PM said that India is brimming with self-confidence and moving towards becoming “Viksit Bharat” with self reliance in every sector.

Dwelling upon the importance of both physical and mental wellness, he said that since lifestyle-related diseases are on a rise, there is a need to become health conscious. He urged the people to heed the advice and experiences of well-known people. Several others, including actor Akshay Kumar, spoke on the issue. Asking people to lead a healthy lifestyle, he said that one should change their routine on the advice of doctors and not by aping film stars.

Urging the countrymen to resolve to maintain the momentum in 2024 as well, PM said, “Today, every corner of India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well”.

Describing India’s achievements as “achievements” of every Indian, he said “Whatever work we do, whatever decision we make, our first criterion should be what will the country get from it; what benefits it will bring to the country. ‘Rashtra Pratham’ - Nation First - there is no greater mantra than this”.

On the success of  ‘vocal for local’ mantra, he said record business on Diwali has proved that every Indian is giving importance to indigenous products.  Recalling the moon mission, he said,“Even today people send messages pertaining to the success of Chandrayaan-3. I am sure you too feel proud of our scientists”.

