Home Nation

PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' more popular than 'Mahabharat', 'Ramayan' soaps of 1980s: Tripura CM Saha

His assertion came after listening to the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at his home constituency Town Bardowali along with party leaders and workers.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

A specially-abled person listens to PM Narendra Modi's 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat, at Mata Sundri road, in New Delhi | ANI

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme was more popular among the masses than 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' mega TV serials of the 1980s.

His assertion came after listening to the 108th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at his home constituency Town Bardowali along with party leaders and workers.

"We used to see our mothers and sisters rushing towards TV screens to watch episodes of 'Mahabharat' and 'Ramayan' soaps on Doordarshan every Sunday. Nowadays, we see our mothers and sisters rushing to listen to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' on the last Sunday of every month. This programme is more popular than the soaps of the 1980s," he said while addressing the gathering.

READ MORE | India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: Prime Minister Modi

"In the 1980s too, people criticised women rushing to watch TV soaps and even now many criticise those who listen to 'Mann Ki Baat'. But it makes no difference as people know what is what," he added.

'Mahabharat' (1988) and 'Ramayan' (1987), two epic serials created by BR Chopra and Ramananda Sagar respectively, were telecast on Doordarshan and were widely popular.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manik Saha Tripura PM Modi Mann ki baat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp