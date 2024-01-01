Home Nation

Record 8.18 crore ITRs filed for AY 2023-24 till December 31: Income Tax Department

This is 9 per cent more than the total Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for 2022-23, the CBDT said in a statement.

Published: 01st January 2024 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A record of 8.18 crore tax returns have been filed until December 31 this fiscal against 7.51 crore I-T returns filed at the end of December 31, 2022, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Monday.

This is 9 per cent more than the total Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for 2022-23, the CBDT said in a statement.

The total number of audit reports and other forms filed during the period is 1.60 crore, as against 1.43 crore audit reports and forms filed in the corresponding period of the preceding year, it said.

"The Income-Tax Department appreciates taxpayers and tax professionals for making compliances in time, leading to a surge in filing of ITRs, resulting in a new record of 8.18 crore ITRs for the AY 2023-2024 filed up to 31.12.2023 as against 7.51 crore ITRs filed up to 31.12.2022," it said.

It is heartening to note that a large number of taxpayers did their due diligence by comparing data of their financial transactions by viewing their Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), it said.

A substantial portion of the data for all ITRs was prefilled with data about salary, interest, dividend, personal information, tax payment including TDS-related information, brought forward losses, MAT credit, etc to further ease compliance by taxpayers, it said.

The facility was used extensively, resulting in smoother and faster filing of ITRs, it added. Further, during this financial year, a digital e-pay tax payment platform - TIN 2.0 was made fully functional on the e-filing portal, replacing the OLTAS payment system, it said.

This enabled user-friendly options for e-payment of taxes such as Internet Banking, NEFT/RTGS, OTC, Debit Card, payment gateway and UPI.TIN 2.0 platform has enabled real-time credit of taxes to taxpayers which made ITR filing easier and faster, it said.

To encourage taxpayers to file their ITRs and Forms early, over 103.5 crore outreaches were made through targeted e-mail, SMS and other creative campaigns, it said.

Such concerted efforts led to fruitful results with 9 per cent more ITRs being filed for 2023-24 till December 31, 2023, it said, adding, the e-filing Helpdesk team handled approximately 27.

37 lakh queries from taxpayers during the year up to December 31, 2023, supporting the taxpayers proactively during the peak filing periods.

Support from the helpdesk was provided to taxpayers through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, WebEx and co-browsing sessions, it added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITRs Income Tax Department Central Board of Direct Taxes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp