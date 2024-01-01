Six killed, two injured as car hits road divider in Jharkhand
Eight persons were travelling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole.
Published: 01st January 2024 11:10 AM | Last Updated: 01st January 2024 11:21 AM | A+A A-
JAMSHEDPUR: Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.
The accident took place near Circuit House Square in the Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said. Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI.
#WATCH | Jharkhand: 6 people died in a road accident in Jamshedpur after their car went uncontrolled and hit the divider. pic.twitter.com/Tm5Ju6MJ7V— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024
"Eight persons were travelling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."
Further details are awaited.