Six killed, two injured as car hits road divider in Jharkhand 

Eight persons were travelling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole.

Published: 01st January 2024 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in the Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said. Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI. 

"Eight persons were travelling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."

 Further details are awaited.

