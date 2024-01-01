Home Nation

Thieves cut open ATM in Jaipur, escape with lakhs; CCTV sprayed black 

Police said that the thieves also cut the wire connections of the ATM and sprayed black colour on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the ATM.

Published: 01st January 2024 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

ATM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Two unidentified burglars cut an ATM of the State Bank of India here with a gas cutter and fled with ₹ 29 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Kotwali SHO Vikrant Sharma said two unidentified burglars cut the ATM installed on the Bajaj Road on Saturday night. Sharma said that based on a complaint lodged by the bank on Sunday, a case has been registered and an investigation is on.

He said that the burglars had also cut the ATM's wire connections and sprayed black on the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the ATM.

The SHO said that efforts are being made to identify the burglars from the surrounding CCTV footages. 

