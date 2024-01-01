Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Expelled BJP leader arrested for allegedly raping minor

The Congress burnt the effigy of the BJP government over the issue.

Published: 01st January 2024 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2024 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHAMPAWAT: Expelled BJP leader Kamal Rawat was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said.

Police officer Yogesh Upadhyay said Rawat was arrested from Champawat late in the evening and he will be produced in a court Monday.

The Congress burnt the effigy of the BJP government over the issue.

The police had registered a case against Rawat under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim underwent a medical examination on Saturday but her statement could not be recorded in the court.

The BJP's Champawat District President Nirmal Mehra said Rawat has been expelled from the party.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Rawat pocso case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp