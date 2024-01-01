Welcome 2024!

By Express News Service

Ram mandir



Ram Temple in Ayodhya will kickstart the year with a formal consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the sancum sanctorum in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and 7000-odd dignitaries in January. Among them, 4,000 will be seers and saints from across the country. Apart from ending decades-long disputes, it will also add a new dimension to religious tourism of the country. Projects worth over `50,000 crore are at different stages of completion. They are intended to provide the temple town an international guise with a touch of ancient sensitivity. From today, the international airport and revamped railway station will be functional to welcome pilgrims and tourists, whose number is likely to go up with coming days, and especially after Januray 22.

Gyanvapi verdict



The proceedings in Gyanvapi title dispute and Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah issue will shape the direction of socio-religio-political climate of the nation in the days to come. The field has been divided, the players are on the field; the commentators on the sideline have forgotten who the petitioners, instead simply choosing to refer to them as the ‘Hindu side’ and the

‘Muslim side’. “Places of Worship Act, 1991...” “Religious character of the place not decided...” Lord Krishna has descended into our mortal world to sign his name upon the litigation moved before Allahabad High Court. Archaeological Survey of India is expected to have there work cut out for the year, ‘no derth of mosques with temples beneath.’

Mother of all elections



General elections are expected in India between April and May 2024 to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th LS is scheduled to end on June 16, 2024. There are six national parties – BJP, Congress, CPI(M), Bahujan Samaj Party, National People’s Party and Aam Aadmi Party -- with all except the BSP being a part of one of the alliances. India has 94.50 crore voters as of last year, the number is a nearly 6-fold increase in voters since 1951. In 1951, when the voter lists for the first general elections were prepared, India had 17.32 crore registered electors and 45.67% had turned up to exercise their franchise in the newly-born republic.

Amid talks of taking the voter turnout to 75%, the Election Commission has flagged the issue of the 30 crore voters who did not turn up at the polling booths in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. People from urban areas, youths and migrants are part of the category of these 30 crore ‘missing’ voters. In 2019 polls, BJP received 37.36% of the vote, the highest vote share by a political party since the 1989 general election, and won 303 seats, further increasing its substantial majority. The Congress won 52 seats, failing to get 10% needed to claim the post of leader of the Opposition. The Congress-led UPA won 91 seats, other parties won 98.

Vibrant Gujarat



The 10th edition of Global Summit will be held on January 10. The “Gateway to the Future” brings together global leaders, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss the potential for sustainable development, economic growth and international ties. The first edition of the

meet was conceptualised by Prime Minister Modi

