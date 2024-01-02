CJI backs collegium, says no comment on Art 370 & same-sex marriage orders

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday defended the collegium system for appointment of judges to Constitutional Courts. He also refused to comment on the criticisms of the recent verdicts related to Article 370 and same sex marriage.

“I am here to protect the Constitution and its rights. The outcome of a case is never personal to a judge and I have no regrets,” he told a news agency. He vehemently denied all allegations about any kind of lack of transparency and accountability in the collegium system for appointment of judges. “The collegium system is absolutely fine. I have nothing to say against those who question this,” he said.

The CJI, however, accepted the fact that the queer couples fought a “long and hard battle” for realisation of their rights. But since judges do not associate themselves with a cause, and having decided the case now, he said he has left it at that. “I leave it for the future of our society to judge which course to take,” he said.

On abrogation of Article 370, he said that there may be criticisms of the verdict, but let it be. “I have always maintained the values of Constitution and its principles,” the CJI said. On the allocation and listing of cases, he said that to maintain the credibility of the highest court, he ensures that the allocation of cases to benches is not “lawyer-driven”.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Monday defended the collegium system for appointment of judges to Constitutional Courts. He also refused to comment on the criticisms of the recent verdicts related to Article 370 and same sex marriage. “I am here to protect the Constitution and its rights. The outcome of a case is never personal to a judge and I have no regrets,” he told a news agency. He vehemently denied all allegations about any kind of lack of transparency and accountability in the collegium system for appointment of judges. “The collegium system is absolutely fine. I have nothing to say against those who question this,” he said. The CJI, however, accepted the fact that the queer couples fought a “long and hard battle” for realisation of their rights. But since judges do not associate themselves with a cause, and having decided the case now, he said he has left it at that. “I leave it for the future of our society to judge which course to take,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On abrogation of Article 370, he said that there may be criticisms of the verdict, but let it be. “I have always maintained the values of Constitution and its principles,” the CJI said. On the allocation and listing of cases, he said that to maintain the credibility of the highest court, he ensures that the allocation of cases to benches is not “lawyer-driven”. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp