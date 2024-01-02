Congress confused over attending mandir event: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

As the Narendra Modi government is gearing up to inaugurate Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coals & Mines, Pralhad Joshi, speaks to Ashwini M Sripad about the Congress take on the temple inauguration. He also speaks about suspension of MPs during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament and also the BJP’s prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sixty-one-year-old Joshi, who represents Dharwad constituency in the Lok Sabha, also spoke about the Siddaramiah government in Karnataka and the guarantees that were part of the poll campaign promises. Excerpts:

Will the Congress leaders who were invited to attend the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya come?

The Congress is as confused as its leader Rahul Gandhi. I am not an astrologer to tell whether they will attend or not. But these are the same people who opposed the very existence of Lord Ram and existence of the temple some time back. If these leaders attend Ram Mandir consecration, they are in dilemma — what the minority voters would think. They fear losing their votes, and if they don’t attend, then the dilemma is what the majority will say. This is why I said they are in state of confusion.

Two people were arrested from Karnataka after 30 years of taking part in the Ram Janmabhoomi struggle in 1992. What do you have to say about it?

This is nothing but their appeasement politics. This is why I said they are confused. What was the need to arrest them now after 30 years? They were in power for many years in the last 30 years. Why now?

What are the prospects for BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

In Karnataka, we had won 25 seats in the previous Lok Sabha polls, and we are confident of retaining the same numbers. In South Indian states, our tally will increase compared to the previous times. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, our vote share will increase, and this time, we are sure that the BJP will open an account in Tamil Nadu. Independently, the BJP alone will cross 350 and it will be much higher than previous times.

What do you have to say about suspension of MPs during the recent Parliament session?

These MPs were suspended only for the session. When the session got over, their suspension got over, too. They did it deliberately, purposely. They wanted to divert attention from core issues. At present, there is an air in favour of the BJP, which is being highlighted. The three laws we initiated, including triple talaq and Article 370, they are not able to take it as the people are discussing it. They don’t want this to happen, where the people talk positively about the BJP. That is why they are trying to create such a nuisance and divert from the issue.

What are your poll plans?

Our poll plans are clear. We are fighting the elections on development issues and it is our agenda. PM Modi’s leadership will be our face.

What is the status of the case of Parliament security breach?

I am yet to get the latest status. I am away from Delhi now.

When is the BJP going to announce the names of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls?

We are going to announce the names well in advance this time. Ours is democratic party and all due processes will be followed.

What is your opinion about the new BJP leadership in Karnataka, including new state president BY Vijayendra and the Leaders of Opposition in the Assembly and Council?

They will help us get 25 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

How is the JDS alliance in Karnataka working out for the BJP?

They have a good presence, especially in a few districts in the old Mysuru region, which will help us and the JDS as well.

What do you have to say about guarantee schemes in Karnataka?

By taking this, they (Congress) are unable to take up development work (in Karnataka). They have cheated the people, and because of that they came to power. But now they are not able to implement as they promised. They are going to lose badly soon in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and their downfall will start there.

