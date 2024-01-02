Congress raises Rs 10 crore in 2 weeks through crowdfunding ahead of LS polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore through a crowdfunding campaign in the first two weeks of its launch ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the online donation campaign launched by the party on December 18 has crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in the New Year.

"New Year, New Milestones - We just crossed Rs 10 crores in 2 weeks. As 2024 unfolds, we at the Indian National Congress are thrilled to share two significant achievements: Celebrating 138 Years of Service: Our journey in serving our great nation has now spanned 138 remarkable years. Phenomenal Success in Online Donations: Our online donation campaign (https://donateinc.in) marks culmination of 2nd week with a groundbreaking milestone. We've raised a whopping Rs 100 Million (Rs 10 crore)," Maken said in a post on X.

"A heartfelt Thank You: To the lakhs of supporters who have joined us in this journey - your generosity is overwhelming. With 2,48,929 (2.49 lakhs) valid transaction requests in just two weeks, your support is the backbone of this success," he said.

Urging those who have not contributed so far to come forward and donate to the party, Maken said, "A Call to Action: Haven't contributed yet? Now is the time to strengthen our democracy. Join us in this vital exercise. Already contributed? Consider supporting again as per your capability. Every contribution, big or small, is a step towards a stronger nation."

"Remember, the nation needs you, the Indian National Congress needs you. Your support fuels our mission and empowers us to keep moving forward. Together, let's make 2024 a year of unparalleled success and progress. Join us, contribute, and be a part of this historic journey," the Congress treasurer said in his post.

The Congress had launched its 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign on December 18 with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge donating Rs 1.38 lakh to the party on the first day.

The campaign is aimed at generating resources for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has, however, hit out at the opposition party, alleging it was "another attempt to siphon off public money and enrich the Gandhis" and pointed to the recent record cash seizure during income tax raids against a company linked to a Congress MP.

Congress leaders have said that the crowdfunding initiative was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's historic 'Tilak Swaraj Fund', which was launched more than a hundred years ago in 1920-21.

The party had launched an 'outreach-cum-crowdfunding' campaign on October 2, 2018, ahead of the last general elections, but the campaign did not gain much momentum on the ground.

The campaign was launched to coincide with the 138th year of the formation of the Congress.

The initiative aims at empowering the party in creating a country that is rich in equal resource distribution and opportunities, a senior leader said.

Donors have been asked to donate in multiples of Rs 138, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India.

Congress sources said the party is cash-strapped and facing a dearth of money to fight "the well-oiled BJP poll machinery".

The grand old party has alleged that the BJP is garnering a majority of electoral bonds as the scheme is designed to favour the ruling party.

"Our inaugural campaign -- 'Donate for Behtar Bharat' -- commemorates the 138-year journey of the Indian National Congress. Embracing our history, we invite supporters to donate in multiples of Rs 138, symbolising the party's enduring commitment to a better India," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had said ahead of the campaign launch.

