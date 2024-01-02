Goldy Brar declared terrorist under UAPA

Ujwal Jalali and Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH : The MHA on Monday declared fugitive gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, 29, as a designated terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Brar is a Canada-based gangster and an alleged mastermind of the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is also a member of proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

The ministry said in a notification that Brar lives in Canada’s Brampton. In June, 2022, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued by Interpol against him at CBI’s request. “Brar backed by a cross-border agency, is involved in multiple killings and professes radical ideology,” reads the notification.

“He made threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders, demanding ransom and posting the claims of killings on social media. He has been involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border.”

The CBI had written to Interpol against Brar on the basis of two cases — a November 2020 Faridkot shootout and the murder of Gurlal Singh Bhalwan, Faridkot district Youth Congress president and a zilla parishad member from Golewala, Punjab.

In both cases, Punjab cops filed a chargesheet on November 12, 2021, and November 22, respectively. Six months later, on May 30, 2022, a day after Moosewala was killed, the CBI received a letter from Punjab Police seeking an RCN for the extradition of Brar from Canada. Son of a former policeman, Brar is also a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He fled to Canada in 2017 on a student visa despite a dozen cases lodged against him.

