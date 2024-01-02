India, UAE launch first joint military exercise Desert Cyclone in Rajasthan

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a mark of rising strategic ties between India and the United Arab Emirates, the militaries of both countries on Tuesday began their first joint exercise 'Desert Cyclone' in Mahajan, Rajasthan.

The Indian Army in a statement said, "The exercise is scheduled to be conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan from 2nd to 15th January 2024. The UAE contingent is being represented by troops from the Zayed First Brigade."

A UAE Land Forces contingent of 45 personnel is participating in the 1st edition of the India-UAE joint military exercise.

"The Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented mainly by a battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment," the Army added.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including Fighting in Built-Up Area (FIBUA) in desert/ semi desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peacekeeping Operations. The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peacekeeping operations.

As per the Army, "Drills planned to be rehearsed during Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' include establishment of a Joint Surveillance Centre, Cordon and Search Operation, Domination of Built-Up Area and Heliborne Operations."

The exercise will also foster collaborative partnership and help in sharing best practices between the two sides.

"Exercise 'Desert Cyclone' signifies further strengthening of bonds of friendship and trust between India and the UAE. The exercise aims to achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between the two friendly nations," said the Army.

The UAE holds an important link in India's West Asia/ Middle East policy. Also, it is an important part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) announced during the G20 summit in New Delhi in September.

India was the first country with which the UAE had inked the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022. An agreement was also signed in July 2023 for supply of up to 1.2 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum (MMTPA) of LNG for a period of 14 years starting from 2026.

There are around 3.5 million Indians working in the UAE, the largest anywhere outside the country. India has accorded significance to the relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the country five times in his two terms.

