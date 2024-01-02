Jaishankar likely to hold talks on boosting energy cooperation during visit to Nepal

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to be in Kathmandu on Thursday for the 7th India Nepal Joint Commission meeting.

The last meeting was held in January 2021 in New Delhi.

"Jaishankar and his counterpart from Nepal NP Saud will helm the meeting. Discussions are expected on energy cooperation and increasing the funding of development projects in Nepal," said a source.

India and Nepal have been in talks for furthering energy cooperation since Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal visited Delhi last summer.

"A long-term power trade agreement has been signed between India and Nepal. Under this agreement, we have set a target of importing 10,000 MW of electricity in Nepal," said PM Modi after meeting PM Dahal in New Delhi on June 1, 2023.

India is also likely to construct a new pipeline between Siliguri and Jhapa in eastern Nepal.

India’s proposal to increase funds for small development projects under the High-impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) is also expected to be discussed and signed during this visit.

Jaishankar, who will be accompanied by officials from the MEA, is also expected to meet PM Dahala, President Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and former PM KP Sharma Oli.

While the MEA hasn’t made a formal announcement on the visit, Jaishankar is expected to land in Kathmandu around 10 am on January 4 and co-chair the commission’s meeting.

