Home Nation

Jaishankar likely to hold talks on boosting energy cooperation during visit to Nepal

Jaishankar is also expected to meet PM Dahala, President Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and former PM KP Sharma Oli.

Published: 02nd January 2024 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jaishankar

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to be in Kathmandu on Thursday for the 7th India Nepal Joint Commission meeting.

The last meeting was held in January 2021 in New Delhi.

"Jaishankar and his counterpart from Nepal NP Saud will helm the meeting. Discussions are expected on energy cooperation and increasing the funding of development projects in Nepal," said a source.

India and Nepal have been in talks for furthering energy cooperation since Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal visited Delhi last summer.

"A long-term power trade agreement has been signed between India and Nepal. Under this agreement, we have set a target of importing 10,000 MW of electricity in Nepal," said PM Modi after meeting PM Dahal in New Delhi on June 1, 2023.

India is also likely to construct a new pipeline between Siliguri and Jhapa in eastern Nepal.

India’s proposal to increase funds for small development projects under the High-impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) is also expected to be discussed and signed during this visit.

Jaishankar, who will be accompanied by officials from the MEA, is also expected to meet PM Dahala, President Ram Chandra Paudel, Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and former PM KP Sharma Oli.

While the MEA hasn’t made a formal announcement on the visit, Jaishankar is expected to land in Kathmandu around 10 am on January 4 and co-chair the commission’s meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar Nepal India-Nepal Relations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp