Man kills wife, three minor children over suspicion of her affair in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

As per preliminary information, Kewat allegedly strangulated his wife, two daughters aged 4 and 5 and a 2-year-old son to death on late Monday night in Hirri village

By PTI

BILASPUR: A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and three minor children in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district over suspicion of her extra-marital affair, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night in Hirri village under Masturi police station limits following which the accused, identified as Umendra Kewat, was arrested, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

As per preliminary information, Kewat allegedly strangulated his wife, two daughters aged 4 and 5 and a 2-year-old son to death over suspicion that his wife was having an affair, he said.

The accused has been arrested on charges of murder. Further investigation is on into the incident, he said.

