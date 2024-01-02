Home Nation

Mild earthquake hits Jammu, no reports of damage

A police official said there have so far been no reports of any damage from anywhere.

Published: 02nd January 2024 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Manila_Earthquake

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An earthquake of 3. 9 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The National Centre of Seismology said the tremor was felt at 11.33 am.

The depth of the earthquake was five kilometres below the surface at 32.76 degrees north and 74. 57 degrees east, it said.

A police official said there have so far been no reports of any damage from anywhere.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Jammu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp