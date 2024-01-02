Minor commits suicide in Rajasthan after allegedly being raped

By PTI

JAIPUR: A pregnant minor, who was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, died after she consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the tribal girl, who was unmarried, delivered a stillborn baby and died during treatment on Monday.

In her statement to the police, the victim had accused a 21-year-old youth living in her neighbouring village of raping her, Acting Additional Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Meena said.

He said that based on the statement, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned, he added.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members of the girl.

"On receiving information that the girl had consumed poison, the police admitted her to the hospital. The tribal girl was 7-8 months pregnant. She had consumed poison on December 31 and died on Monday during treatment," Meena said.

Police officials said the accused was also from the same community and the victim could not give information on when she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAIPUR: A pregnant minor, who was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, died after she consumed some poisonous substance, police said on Tuesday. Police said the tribal girl, who was unmarried, delivered a stillborn baby and died during treatment on Monday. In her statement to the police, the victim had accused a 21-year-old youth living in her neighbouring village of raping her, Acting Additional Superintendent of Police Hrishikesh Meena said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that based on the statement, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO. The accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned, he added. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members of the girl. "On receiving information that the girl had consumed poison, the police admitted her to the hospital. The tribal girl was 7-8 months pregnant. She had consumed poison on December 31 and died on Monday during treatment," Meena said. Police officials said the accused was also from the same community and the victim could not give information on when she was allegedly sexually assaulted. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7). Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp