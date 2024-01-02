Part of poll promise, prices of gas cylinders slashed

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In prelude to the parliamentary polls due early this year, the newly elected BJP government in Rajasthan has announced a New Year’s gift for the state keeping in line with its electoral promises. The party is set to implement a substantial reduction in the prices of gas cylinders for beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. The cylinders will now be available at a nominal price of Rs 450. The rate set by the previous Gehlot government was Rs 500 which kicked in just before the state Assembly polls.

During the BJP campaign, Prime Minister Modi, had committed to providing gas cylinders at a price of Rs 450, a move aimed at outdoing the previous government’s initiative. The implementation of this pledge falls under the Centre’s Ujjwala Scheme.

In an official statement, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma declared the BJP government’s commitment to fulfilling all promises outlined in the resolution letter. He emphasized that this guarantee, endorsed by Prime Minister Modi, would come into effect starting this January.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje wrote on her social media account: “The promise is being fulfilled… thanks to the BJP government.” The financial implications of the decision are significant with the additional burden of Rs 52 crore per month. Currently, oil and gas companies provide a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for Rs 906, with a subsidy of Rs 300 granted to Ujjwala connection holders by the Centre.

Consumers are required to pay the full amount at the time of purchase, and the government later transfers the subsidy amount to their accounts. For instance, if a consumer pays Rs 903 for refilling the cylinder, the Rajasthan government will deposit `453 into their bank account, effectively reducing the cost to Rs 450.

Rajasthan currently has 70 lakh Ujjwala and BPL connection holders, with around 66 lakh falling under the Ujjwala category and 4 lakh as BPL connection holders. Following the central government’s subsidy of Rs 300 to Ujjwala connection holders, the state will provide a subsidy of Rs 156.

Keeping voters happy

If a consumer pays Rs 903 for refilling the cylinder, the Rajasthan government will deposit `453 into their bank account, reducing the cost to Rs 4 50. Currently, 30 lakh cylinders are being refilled.

Gas connections

Ujjwala Yojana scheme, started in 2016, has offered over 10 crore gas connections to women. State data says, the number of LPG consumers in the country was 14 crore in 2014, which increased to 33 crore now.

