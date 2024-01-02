PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 20,140 crore in Tamil Nadu

Jose K Joseph By

TIRUCHY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Tiruchy International Airport and laid the foundation stones for 20 projects worth Rs 20,140 crore in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The PM reached Tiruchy on a special flight at 10:10 am. Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister L Murugan, Ministers KN Nehru, EV Velu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar welcomed him at the airport.

Following a brief meeting with ministers, Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, the PM's convoy left for Bharathidasan University, arriving on campus at approximately 10:30 am. Hundreds of police officers and officers from various intelligence wings, including the Special Protection Group, were keeping a close eye on the airport and the PM's travel routes. The PM left the convocation ceremony and arrived back at Tiruchy airport by noon to attend the terminal's opening.

When the PM arrived at the stage at Tiruchy airport, hundreds of BJP workers began shouting "Bharat Mata ki Jai and Narendra Modi." The meeting started with 'Tamil thai vazhthu' by students of Government Music College in Tiruchy. The PM personally met the students and appreciated them. He also posed for a photo with them.

Union Minister L Murugan welcomed the PM and expressed gratitude for his contributions to Tamil Nadu. Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, discussed aviation industry advancements and said that the sector will create more jobs.

Upon Chief Minister MK Stalin's arrival at the podium to deliver his speech, BJP workers began yelling "Narendra Modi." Local leaders brought the situation under control and Stalin asked the PM in his speech to release funds for Nellai and Thoothukudi from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF).

"I request the Centre to declare the intense rainfall in Nellai and Thoothukudi as a National Disaster and release funds to the districts from the NDRF. Funds for the Chennai Metro Phase II projects should also be made available by the Centre. In addition, I ask the PM to step in and initiate direct flights from Chennai to Tokyo and Penang. Additionally, the PM needs to make arrangements to provide BHEL in Tiruchy with more work orders. Right now, the BHEL here is not receiving many orders, which has an impact on several MSMEs that depend on it," said Stalin.

The Prime Minister then began his address by saying "En Tamil kudumbame" (My Tamil family). The PM used this multiple times and it was warmly applauded by the audience. He expressed his gratitude that Tamil Nadu was the location of his first speech this year and wished everyone a prosperous New Year. In response to the CM's statement, the PM said that his government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu and promised to assist the state government in every way possible. He also offered his condolences for the deaths caused by the recent rains.

The PM also acknowledged Dr MS Swaminathan and Vijaykanth. He claimed that Vijaykanth was a "Captain" in both politics and cinema. He further mentioned that efforts were made to promote the significance of Tamil culture, pointing to the placement of Sengol in Parliament, Kashi Tamil and Kashi Saurashtra Sangamam as examples.

"I often feel so much energy whenever I reach Tamil Nadu, the land that produced great souls like Thiruvalluvar, Subramania Bharathi and others. Whenever I go abroad, I often speak about Tamil culture and language. Tiruchy also has a great heritage. It was the land of Pallavas, Cholas and Pandyas. I am glad that the design of the new terminal of Tiruchy airport reflects our culture and heritage. We are on the path of development, and we are among the top five economies in the world. Before 2014, states were given 30 lakh crore rupees, whereas in the last 10 years, states were given 120 lakh crore rupees by our government. Tamil Nadu also got 2.5 times more money during our 10-year tenure. The Rs 20,140 crore projects will be an additional boost for Tamil Nadu's growth. I have confidence in the youth and people of Tamil Nadu. This state is the perfect brand ambassador for Make in India," he said.

After the address, the special flight with the PM took off to Lakshadweep at around 1:40 pm.

