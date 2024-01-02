Raipur Diary: 300 metric ton rice sent for Ayodhya ceremony

Ejaz Kaiser By

The BJP government has sent 300 metric ton of aromatic rice from Chhattisgarh to Ayodhya for the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled to held on January 22. Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged-off 11 trucks carrying the consignment of rice in Raipur.The flag-off event organised by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Rice Millers Association, offered the aromatic rice to be used consumed as ‘prasad’ during the ritual in Ayodhya when the idol of Lord Ram will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Chhattisgarh, cited as a ‘rice bowl’ state, also has Lord Ram’s maternal home Chandkhuri.

Rahul’s Bharat Nyay Yatra to touch 5 LS seats

The upcoming ‘Manipur to Mumbai’ Bharat Nyay Yatra to be led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from January 14, will also cover Chhattisgarh and is likely to touch the five Lok Sabha constituencies. The yatra, which is to be covered through the bus, has raised hopes for the Congress in Chhattisgarh where the party faced a poll debacle winning 35 out of the 90 seats in the recently held Assembly elections. Congress has only two out of the 11 Lok Sabha members, the remaining are with BJP in the state. The Nyay Yatrais expected to enter the state from Odisha sometime in February.

Official residences to soon be occupied

Along with the new CM House, the official residences of all the state ministers will soon be occupied at the new capital city—Naya Raipur, cited as the nation’s first integrated hi-tech green city. The Raman Singh government had meticulously planned the Naya Raipur city project. The new CM House is almost ready for possession by Vishnu Deo Sai, who is temporarily staying in the state guest house Pahuna. The evident advantage of such shifting of ministers will lead to relief in the traffic of Raipur, where there will be less demonstrations. The development works will get expedited along with new amenities to come up in Naya Raipur.

