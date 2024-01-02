SC issues notice on transgender teacher's illegal termination case against UP, Gujarat governments

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday issued notice to the Central government and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat on an illegal termination case brought by a transgender teacher.

She moved the Supreme Court claiming that her services as a teacher in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were discontinued due to her gender identity.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, comprising Chief Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, sought detailed responses from the governments in four weeks.

"We will see what we can do in the plea, " said the CJI said.

The lawyer appearing for the transgender petitioner told the apex court that she was given a letter of appointment in Uttar Pradesh but could only teach there for six days. After that, she managed to get a letter of appointment in Gujarat state, but was not allowed to join.

The top court noted in its order that the petitioner said that she cannot pursue her remedies in two different high courts.

The court also said that it would consider her grievance as she claimed that her services were terminated in schools of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat after her gender identity was revealed.

