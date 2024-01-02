SC rejects plea filed by social activist against DMK's signature campaign against NEET

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

The Supreme Court on Tuesday in its order rejected a plea filed by a social activist and lawyer, against DMK's signature campaign against NEET, after noting that such campaigns against a national-level examination with central planning will not affect well-informed students.

"Students nowadays are well informed and aware. Such campaigns against a national-level examination with central planning will not affect them. Let those who want to campaign carry on with it," a bench of the Top Court, headed by Justice Surya Kant said, in his order.

The petitioner, a social activist and lawyer, M L Ravi had moved the Supreme Court by challenging the DMK's signature campaign against NEET on the ground that there is no permission obtained from the Parents of the ward to take the signature of the Students.

"By this act Students gets disturbed and later they may have to face the NEET exams, the students may get depressed and end up in mental agony and spoil their career," the petition said.

The SC, however, did not find any merit in Ravi's plea and rejected it. "Fortunately now we have a very informed generation, our children understand everything," the SC said.

