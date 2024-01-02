Home Nation

SC seeks details of anti-collision systems in Indian Railways from Centre

This followed a public interest litigation (PIL) by lawyer Vishal Tiwari highlighting the issue of train accidents in India, and seeking a direction for implementation of the 'Kavach' scheme.

Rescue and restoration work underway after multiple coaches of two passenger trains derailed following a collision on Sunday, in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (PTI)

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Attorney General (AG) of India, R Venkataramani, to inform it as to what protective systems or measures have been implemented or are proposed to be implemented to avoid train collisions in India.

The bench wanted to know from Government of India's top law officer details of the steps it had taken, including the Union government's 'Kavach' scheme.

He also sought the setting up of an expert commission headed by a retired judge of the court and consisting of technical members to analyze the current risk trains may facing.

A two-judge bench of  the apex court, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, directed the petitioner- advocate Tiwari to serve a copy of the petition with the office of the  AG within 2 days.

During the course of the hearing today, the SC wanted to know from petitioner Tiwari as to whether any exercise had been undertaken to ascertain the financial implications of implementing the scheme on pan-India.

Tiwari replied that the Central govt was running various programmes in this regard. He, however, made it clear that the financial implications should not be allowed to come in the way of ensuring public safety.

