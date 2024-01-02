Seven security personnel injured in attack by militants in fresh Manipur violence

By Online Desk

Seven security personnel- four police commandos and three BSF soldiers were injured on Tuesday in an attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh town.

The security personnel are in a critical state and they have been airlifted to an Imphal hospital for treatment, NDTV reported.

This incident came a day after four civilians were shot dead in clashes between unidentified armed miscreants and locals in the Lilong area in Thoubal district.

READ MORE | Manipur firing incident: Situation calm but tense in Lilong Chingjao

Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.

In a video message, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, condemned the violence, and appealed to people, particularly the residents of Lilong, to maintain peace."Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Seven security personnel- four police commandos and three BSF soldiers were injured on Tuesday in an attack by militants in Manipur's Moreh town. The security personnel are in a critical state and they have been airlifted to an Imphal hospital for treatment, NDTV reported. This incident came a day after four civilians were shot dead in clashes between unidentified armed miscreants and locals in the Lilong area in Thoubal district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); READ MORE | Manipur firing incident: Situation calm but tense in Lilong Chingjao Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said. In a video message, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, condemned the violence, and appealed to people, particularly the residents of Lilong, to maintain peace."Police are working to arrest those behind the attack. They will be arrested soon and punished as per the law," he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp