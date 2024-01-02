Toddler rescued from borewell in Gujarat village dies

By PTI

DWARKA: A three-year-old girl, who fell at a depth of 30 feet into a borewell in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, died at a hospital where she was rushed in an unconscious state after being rescued, officials said on Tuesday.

The toddler fell into the open borewell located in Ran village at around 1 pm on Monday. She was taken out of the borewell in an unconscious condition at around 9. 50 pm and rushed to a hospital in Jam Khambhalia town for treatment, they said.

The girl was brought out of the borewell after nine-hour-long rescue efforts involving personnel of the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). She was then alive but unconscious, officials said.

When the girl was brought to the general hospital in Jam Khambhalia, which is nearly 35 km from the site of the incident, she was declared dead, the medical facility's resident medical officer Dr Ketan Bharathi said.

"A paediatrician from the hospital was accompanying the medical team stationed at the site of the incident when the rescue operation was underway. As soon as the girl was brought out of the borewell, her treatment started while she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance," Dr Bharathi said.

"We carried out the post-mortem and found asphyxia (a condition when the body is deprived of oxygen) as the cause of her death," he added.

An NDRF official on Monday said that to rescue the girl, her hand was locked with a rope and an L-shaped hook was deployed to provide stability. Parallel digging was also carried out, he added.

The borewell, located near the girl's house, was dug up long back but was later abandoned and left open, they said.

