Transport at standstill after penal law in hit & run cases

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Truckers, bus and cab drivers/operators across Madhya Pradesh have proceeded on a three-day strike from Monday, against the stringent punishment and a “steep” fine on motorists under the hit-and-run provision in the new law.

Buses (including school buses), trucks and other commercial vehicles, including taxi/cab operators started the strike (as part of the nationwide stir) from the first day of the New Year, bringing to a near total halt the transport services across the state.

The state’s commercial capital and most populous city Indore was reportedly the worst hit by the strike.

With petrol-diesel tankers on the way to various parts of the state remaining stranded due to the stir, long queues of vehicles were reported from petrol pumps in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and other districts. Vehicle owners crowded the pumps to get their vehicles’ fuel tanks full apprehending supply going dry in the next two days.

A report from Indore said a group of striking bus drivers tried to block the passage of a long-distance inter-state private bus in the busy Vijay Nagar area. However, police personnel used mild force to disperse the agitated bus drivers trying to stop the bus.

Sources said in Indore, owing to the strike over 600 buses didn’t operate from the three main bus stations on Monday. Even the chartered buses operated by the semi-government company from Indore within and outside the state remained suspended due to the strike.

Indore district collector Illayaraja T held a meeting with all stakeholders on Monday to ensure that all petrol and diesel tankers reach their destinations under adequate security. The Indore district collector further assured the residents of Indore that school buses will in no way be allowed to be affected by the ongoing stir.

In Bhopal, Jabalpur and Chhindwara too long queues of vehicles on petrol pumps were reported. The operators of trucks, buses and taxis have gone on a nationwide strike from Monday to oppose new provision of Rs 7 lakh penalty and a 10-year jail term in hit-and-run cases under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

